How roads get better when VIPs visit state, Kerala HC asks govt

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “How come the roads in Kerala get a facelift when VIPs visit the state?” asked the Kerala High Court on Thursday. The Kerala government replied that the state has a special fund for road building during the visit of VIPs. The High Court asked why it did not show the same eagerness in the case of the common man.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also flayed the state government and the authorities concerned for the delay in repairing potholed and damaged roads in the state. The court made the oral observations on a petition filed by C P Ajithkumar of Kochi in 2008.