K Sudhakaran mocks VS’ faculties

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress MP K Sudhakaran on Thursday made a controversial remark against Administrative Reforms Commission chairman VS Achuthanandan. At the campaign meet of K Mohankumar, UDF candidate from Vattiyoorkkavu, at Kudappanakkunnu here, Sudhakaran said at VS’ current age, one cannot expect him to come up with ideas on new reforms.

He said ` 6.5 crore had already been spent on the commission without the state deriving any benefit out of it. Sudhakaran also attacked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for having over half-a- dozen advisers — as many as eight with hefty pay — which he dubbed as the LDF Government’s wanton extravagance.