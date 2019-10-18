Home States Kerala

Kerala prepared for October 21 bypolls: Teeka Ram Meena​

The constituencies that go to the polls are Vatiyoorkavu, Aroor, Konni, Ernakulam and Manjeswaram. Polling would be held from 7 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Published: 18th October 2019 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 05:24 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CEO Teeka Ram Meena

Kerala CEO Teeka Ram Meena (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Tika Ram Meena on Friday said all arrangements were in place for the smooth conduct of the by-elections to the five Assembly constituencies scheduled to be held on October 21.

The constituencies that go to the polls are Vatiyoorkavu, Aroor, Konni, Ernakulam and Manjeswaram. Polling would be held from 7 a.m. to 6.30 p.m.

Thirty five candidates are in the fray for the bypolls and the total electorate is 9,57,509 which includes 4,91,455 women, 4,66,047 men and seven transgenders, Meena said, adding that the voters will exercise their franchise at 846 polling stations, of which 140 would be fully covered by webcasting.

"Cooperative bank's pass book identity card will not be allowed to be used as voter identity. All poll surveys will be banned for 48 hours till the poll time is over. In addition to the police, 10 companies of Central forces will be providing security," the CEO said.

ALSO READ: Kerala CEO Teeka Ram Meena​ says parties should keep away from caste outfits

He said the Kerala High Court will be monitoring the practice of green protocol for the elections and no plastic material would be used.

He said they have kept adequate standby electronic voting machines and this time they are using the M3 model EVMs.

The CEO has also asked the political parties to tell their polling agents to stay alert so that no bogus voting takes place.

On cases registered against bogus voters during the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, Meena said the probe into such cases will take time as the police and the concerned election district officials have to sit together to verify all the records.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tika Ram Meena Kerala Kerala bypolls
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp