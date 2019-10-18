Home States Kerala

Koodathayi murders: We will take care of Remo and Ronald, say Rojo, Renji

Renji siblings who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case.

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Renji and Rojo Thomas have said they will take care of the two sons of their deceased brother, Roy Thomas and prime accused in the Koodathayi killings Jollyamma Joseph, alias Jolly. “We will take care of Remo Roy and Ronald Roy standing in the position of their father and mother. Both will be coming along with us wherever we go,” the siblings told TNIE. 

Since the younger son, Ronald, is in Class 10 in a CBSE school in Thamarassery, he will either continue his education in a hostel there or will arrange home tuition for him. “Elder son Remo will be going back to his college in Shimla in the first week of November to continue his studies,” Rojo added. Rojo has two children and Renji has three. 

Remembering their father
“After the incident came to light, many ask us from where we have got this fighting spirit,” said Renji. “We owe it to our father Tom Thomas, who earned a PG degree at the age of 55. In spite of being busy with his work at that age, our father made sure that he travelled to Mysore University for his PG course in Sociology,” she reminisced. 

Renji says that her father’s knowledge in a wide range of subjects had always been an inspiration for her to learn different subjects. Renji has earned her Master of Education (MEd), degree in English Literature and Psychology, postgraduation in counselling and guidance, besides pursuing MBA in Human Resources.

Rojo, much sought after on FB

Talking about how their lives changed after the murders came to light, Rojo said, “For the past two weeks, I had hardly gone to office. My Facebook page is flooded with friend requests. My inbox is loaded with messages. A few days back, one of my friends shared a poster with my photo featuring me as a hero. This is widely spread on social media. All this was new to me,” Rojo Thomas added. 

Renji’s house at Vaikkom in Kottayam was literally under seige by media people, and police officers were posted there for security. “Life has become busy and also tough after this incident. Every five minutes, the phone starts ringing and I am in a situation in which switching off the mobile phone or keeping it in silent mode is not practical, as the investigation team could call us anytime,” said Renji.

