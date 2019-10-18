Palarivattom flyover graft: Vigilance court orders FIR against TO Sooraj, others

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In another setback for former PWD secretary, the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court has ordered the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to register a case against him and nine others in connection with the alleged corruption in the road construction as part of the Chamravattom regulator-cum-bridge project in Malappuram. Sooraj is already remanded in judicial custody in the Palarivattom flyover corruption case.

Following a petition filed by Kalamassery native Girish Babu, the court ordered the agency to register the case. The allegation levelled against Sooraj is that construction of five roads as part of the Chamravattom project was awarded to Kerala State Construction Corporation (KSCC) without calling a tender. Later, KSCC, without any tender procedure, awarded the construction to a private company on a sub-contract basis.

The petitioner alleged that corruption to the tune of Rs 35.5 crore has taken place behind the deal. The work was granted to a private company which was not included in KSCC’s panel. Apart from Sooraj, officials of KSCC and contractors would be made accused in the case.