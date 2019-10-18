Home States Kerala

Police await autopsy report to confirm cause of death

 The Chadayamangalam police are waiting the autopsy report to confirm the actual cause behind the sudden death of a three-year-old girl in Kollam.

Published: 18th October 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Chadayamangalam police are waiting the autopsy report to confirm the actual cause behind the sudden death of a three-year-old girl in Kollam. There was suspicion that the child died after eating kuzhimanthi (an Arab dish) from a hotel. Gauri Nanda showed signs of uneasiness soon after having food and was suspected to have died of asphyxiation on Tuesday. 

However, as the food which she ate was ordered from a hotel in Chadayamangalam, the relatives filed a police complaint stating food poisoning caused the death. Based on which the food samples from the hotel were collected and sent for further inspection. Though initially it was reported that the family had kuzhimanthi, the police later clarified that they had taken ‘kuboos’, and not kuzhimanthi.   

Meanwhile, the police officer said chances of food poisoning are almost nil in the case as the child’s parents also had the same food and they are alright. “The child’s parents had also eaten the same food and none of them has complained of any uneasiness. Hence, we are not suspecting it to be a case of food poisoning. But still the official statements will be declared only once the results from the food department and autopsy are out,” said Gopakumar, SI of Chadayamangalam police station. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp