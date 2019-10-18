Home States Kerala

Teen’s death: Probe on into organ trade mafia’s role

 The Malappuram police on Thursday started an investigation into the complaint of a father that his 16-year-old son was murdered by organ trade mafia in the city.

Published: 18th October 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Malappuram police on Thursday started an investigation into the complaint of a father that his 16-year-old son was murdered by organ trade mafia in the city. The police started the investigation after Usman, a native of Thrissur, filed a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 
Usman suspects organs of his son Najeebudheen, who died in an accident, were illegally removed. 

Malappuram District Crime Branch DySP N V Abdul Khadar is leading the investigation team. “We have started the investigation into the case and visited the accident spot. Statements of Usman were taken. We will make every effort to complete the investigation immediately,” he said. The accident occurred at Perumbadappu when Najeebudheen and his friend Vahid, 16, a resident of Perumbadappu, were going to watch a football match at Vanneri. 

Usman said he found more injury marks on his son’s body after postmortem examination. He also said the police had failed to investigate the involvement of the organ mafia in the case even after he informed them about the injury marks. He further said the Perumbadappu police could not provide him with the photos of the teenagers taken during the inquest to investigate the injury marks.

TAGS
organ trade mafia
