Home States Kerala

Adalats to issue new certificates for lost ones

Kerala State IT Mission has started holding adalats at taluk level to help people who lost their certificates in the flood.

Published: 19th October 2019 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State IT Mission has started holding adalats at taluk level to help people who lost their certificates in the flood. Duplicates of education certificates, caste certificate, Aadhaar card,  ration cards, driving licence, are provided through the single window system. Close to 2,000 people have registered for adalats in the four flood-affected districts of Malappuram, Wayanad, Thrissur and Kannur. Various certificate issuing departments and Akshaya centres will be part of the adalats. The mission managed to give as many as 7,000 certificates to people who lost it in last year’s flood. 

“Those who lost the certificates will be issued provisional certificates. They can clim duplicate copies later,” said S Nived, project manager of the IT Mission for Wayanad. The adalats will be held between 11am and 5pm. Those who have registered in advance will get preference in processing the application. Among the certificates lost, aadhaar certificates are the easiest to duplicate where as duplication of certificates from Motor Vehicle Department are the toughest.  The first adalat was held at Mananthavady on Thursday. Similar adalats will be held at Meppadi panchayat on October 19 and Bathery municipal town hall on October 21. In Thrissur the first adalat will be held at the collectorate on October 19. 

Malappuram will have its first adalat at the community hall of Chungathara panchayat on October 23. “We have received as many as 482 applications so far. Based on the response we may hold more adalats in the district.” said IT Mission for Malappuram project manager Gokul P G. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp