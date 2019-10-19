Home States Kerala

Gold seizure: All 12 nabbed persons released on bail

Customs officials claimed that probe has been expanded to track down the persons who outsourced gold smuggling.

Published: 19th October 2019 05:36 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The carriers who were arrested by the Customs for smuggling gold from Tamil Nadu to Thrissur were released on bail on Friday. While 11 persons were granted bail by the investigation team of the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), one person was granted bail by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Kochi.

Customs officials said a Thrissur native who was arrested for possessing gold worth `1.4 crore was produced before the magistrate court and released. “Since possessing gold worth less than `1 crore is a bailable offence, 11 persons were granted bail by the probe team. The Thrissur native who possessed gold worth more than `1 crore was granted bail by the court, even though the prosecutor of the Customs opposed it,” an official said.

Customs officials claimed that probe has been expanded to track down the persons who outsourced gold smuggling. The probe will be carried out to identify persons in Tamil Nadu, who provided gold to the carriers without any documents and receipts. The Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kerala, had carried out simultaneous raids on 23 places on Wednesday.

