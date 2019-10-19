Kerala bypoll: Above 9.5 lakh to cast votes for five Assembly seats on Monday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 9.57 lakh electors, including seven transgender voters, will exercise their franchise in 896 polling stations across five assembly constituencies where byelections are slated to be held on Monday.

As many as 12,780 new voters have been added to the electoral roll in the five constituencies, compared to the previous Lok Sabha election, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena told reporters here on Friday.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm in Vattiyoorkavu, Konni, Aroor, Ernakulam and Manjeshwar where a total of 35 candidates are seeking the people’s mandate. While Ernakulam has the highest number of candidates (nine), the lowest number of candidates (five) is in Konni, he said.

Vattiyoorkavu, Manjeshwar and Aroor have eight, seven and six candidates respectively. Webcasting facility will be in place in 140 polling stations earmarked as sensitive or vulnerable.