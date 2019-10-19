Home States Kerala

Kerala HC deadline to repair roads — PWD: Dec 31; LSGD: Jan 31

The government should initiate penal and disciplinary action against the engineers and officials concerned for the lapses in repairing roads under their control.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the state government to ensure the repair works of potholed and damaged roads under the Public Works Department (PWD) and local bodies are completed by December 31 and January 31 respectively.

The government should initiate penal and disciplinary action against the engineers and officials concerned for the lapses in repairing roads under their control. The secretary of the PWD and respective local body should be held responsible for the lapses.

Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on a petition filed by Kochi native CP Ajith Kumar seeking a directive to repair the roads. The state government said it has initiated steps to complete the repair works of the bad roads under PWD by December 31 and that it has decided to obtain performance guarantee from contractors who do the repair work. The government also assured the court that the officials would be taken to task for their lapses.

The court said the repair work shall be carried out under the continuous supervision of a competent engineer and other responsible staff of the PWD and local self-government departments. The officers’ primary responsibility is to ensure that once the damage is noticed, the repair work should be carried out on a daily basis.

A team of local body officials should be constituted to monitor the roads’ condition daily. The court said the constitution of the team would enable the local bodies to repair road immediately.

HC: Publish engineers’ detailed list
The High Court directed the government to publish the list of the engine-ers in charge of road work with their name, address, phone number on the government website so that people could complain.

