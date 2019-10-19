Home States Kerala

Left confident of making comeback in byelections after humiliating loss in Lok Sabha polls

In Ernakulam, both the LDF and UDF candidates are from the Latin Catholic community, while the NDA candidate is a minority candidate.

Published: 19th October 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2019 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

CPM flag for representational purpose

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With just one day remaining for the end of bypoll campaign in five assembly constituencies, the Left is hopeful of making a big comeback after the humiliating loss it suffered in the Lok Sabha election.

Going by the final assessment, the front hopes to make it big in Aroor, Vattiyoorkavu and Konni, and to improve upon its previous performance in Ernakulam and Manjeshwar.  

Caste equations would undoubtedly play a major role in the elections this time. It’s an open secret that the prominent candidates in the fray have been widely seeking the backing of their respective communities during campaigning. That is one reason why the NSS and the SNDP have openly expressed their choice of candidates this time.

While two from Nair community and one from the Ezhava community are fighting it out at Vattiyorkavu, it is just the opposite at Konni, where two Ezhava and one Nair candidates are pitted against each other. In both places, all the three fronts seemed to have clearly calculated and assessed their share of caste votes and how they could be swayed in each one’s favour.

In Ernakulam, both the LDF and UDF candidates are from the Latin Catholic community, while the NDA candidate is a minority candidate.

The NSS’ decision to openly opposed the LDF could pose a threat to the Left in some of these constituencies. In Vattiyoorkavu, the NSS has been openly campaigning in favour of the UDF. Though caste equations do play a major role, the Left feels it can improve its position compared to the previous two elections - the 2016  Assembly polls and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls - when it was pushed to the third slot.

“This time, the Mayor’s ‘Bro’ image has been working wonders for the Left in Vattiyoorkavu. The caste cards are of course a crucial factor. But as per our calculations, the Left could win with a majority of around 4,ooo votes. The BJP may poll only around 40,000 votes and will be pushed to third slot. A section pro-Muraleedharan voters are unhappy about the denial of the seat to Peethambara Kurup. That is sure to reflect in the polls,” said a Left leader.

In Konni, community equations could play a crucial role in favour of the Left candidate, the front hopes. The Left is banking on the Ezhava vote base in the constituency, in addition to a possible consolidation of minority votes, especially the Christian votes in its favour.

“K Surendran will not get the same kind of support that he received during the Lok Sabha polls. In fact, invoking the Sabarimala issue this time around could prove to be costly for the BJP,” observed a CPM state leader, who wished not to be named.

The CPM is also almost confident of retaining Aroor, the party’s only sitting seat. In Ernakulam and Manjeshwar, the CPM is sure of coming second. Going by the current scenario, the Left seems confident of increasing its tally this time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala bypoll CPM LDF Left
India Matters
About 93% of the total 6,432 milk samples tested nationwide were found safe for human consumption. (File | P Jawahar, EPS)
Cancer-causing carcinogenic contamination in packaged milk?
Infosys campus at Electronic City in Bengaluru (File | Pushkar V, EPS)
Slowdown hits Bengaluru hard; layoffs, pay cuts up to 30%
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Rajesh Shetty BallalBagh, EPS)
Govt approves admission of girls in Sainik schools from 2021-22
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Sign language interpreters at Odisha Police Stations for the mute, hearing-impaired

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp