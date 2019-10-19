Home States Kerala

Rajasthan, Goa seek Kerala Police’s help to curb online child abuse

Published: 19th October 2019

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Impressed by the Kerala Police’s effort in fighting the menace of child pornography, Rajasthan and Goa police have sought technical assistance of their Kerala counterparts in dealing with online child abuse.

The Counter Child Sexual Exploitation (CCSE) Unit of Kerala Police had recently cracked its whip against those who view and promote child pornography. As many as 38 people have been arrested so far in Operation P-Hunt that was launched against those who indulge in child pornography.

Cyberdome nodal officer ADGP Manoj Abraham said the two state forces have expressed their interest in seeking technical assistance of Kerala Police. Kerala’s fight against child pornography has been spearheaded by CCSE, armed with sophisticated software and technical tools provided by Interpol. Child pornographic sites are encrypted and they operate in darknet and can be accessed using special search engines and software. 

The CCSE unit possesses software that can track the identity of users who hit the sites that have already been flagged by agencies. “The software throws up details of those who visit such sites. We can see who all are coming to those sites and which places they are located. The police forces from certain states have asked our help to obtain the IP address of the web users from those states who visit such sites,” Manoj said.

Sources said an officer of the rank of Inspector General from Rajasthan Police had visited the Police Headquarters to conduct a talk on the matter. “A senior officer from Goa too came to understand our working. They were impressed with the way we handled the issue,” a source said.

Meanwhile, the Police Department is planning to raise their skill set to another level. A team of experts from Interpol will visit Kerala next March to provide training to CCSE unit members. They will also provide training to forensic experts and investigators on evidence collection and probe.

