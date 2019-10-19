Sister Abhaya murder case: Doctor deposes in-camera before court

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CBI court hearing the Sr Abhaya murder case on Friday held an in-camera hearing of Lalithambika Karunakaran, who conducted the medical examination of Sr Sephy, the third accused in the case. The hearing was held in- camera to protect the privacy of the defendant.

Lalithambika, who was head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Alappuzha Medical College, was part of the two-member medical team which examined Sephy in 2008. P Rema, head of Forensic Medicine Department, is the team’s other member.



According to the findings submitted by the doctors, Sephy had undergone hymenoplasty to surgically repair her hymen and due to that her virginity could not be determined. It also said the sagging bust indicated habitual sexual intercourse.

The doctor’s deposition is of crucial significance since the CBI case is premised on the assumption that the 19-year-old nun was murdered after she happened to see Fr Thomas Kottoor, Fr Jose Poothrikkayil and Sr Sephy in a compromising position. Poothrikkayil, who was made the second accused, was later discharged by the CBI Special Court citing lack of evidence.



Abhaya was found dead in the well of Pius X Convent in Kottayam in March 1992, where she was an inmate. The case was first investigated by the local police and Crime Branch, which termed it suicide. However, the CBI took over the case and found that Abhaya was murdered.