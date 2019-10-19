Vasanthi Menon, daughter of Vallathol, dies

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Vasanthi Menon, 90, daughter of Mahakavi Vallathol Narayana Menon, died of age-related ailments at her residence near Shoranur on Friday. Vasanthi, fondly called Vansanthi oppol, was an executive member of Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed University. Born in 1929 as the eighth child of Vallathol and Madhaviamma, Vasanthi was married to V Kesava menon, Vallathol’s nephew.

After marriage, Vasanthi shifted to Kolkata and later moved to Coimbatore with family. After the state government converted Vallathol’s residence into Vallathol Museum, Vasanthi shifted to a house near the museum along with her daughter. Kerala Kalamandalam expressed its condolences on the loss of Vasanthi Menon.

Malini, Madanan K Menon, Ajithkumar and Dileepkumar are her children. Rajagopal, Sarala, Anuradha and Radhika are her in-laws.