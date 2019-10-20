Bail pleas dismissed; jolly, co-accused remanded in judicial custody

Home States Kerala

Published: 20th October 2019 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: THE Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Saturday rejected the bail petition of Jollyamma Joseph and two co-accused in the Koodathayi serial killings and sent them to judicial custody for 14 days which will end on November 2. Judicial first class magistrate judge M Abdul Rahim, who heard the petition, remanded prime accused Jolly, second accused M S Mathew and third accused Preji Kumar for another fortnight in the murder of Roy Thomas, ex-husband of the key accused. First judicial custody period of Jolly and her accomplices, who were arrested on October 5, ended on Saturday.

Accordingly, the court extended their judicial custody period for another 14 days after rejecting their bail pleas. Bar Association to lodge complaint against Aloor The court witnessed a dispute between advocates over the suit of prime accused Jolly.

Thamarassery Bar Association president advocate A P Raju came up with an allegation that advocate B Aloor, who is appearing for Jolly, misled the accused for taking up her case. The BAR Association leader brought the issue before the court based on some media reports. But, Judicial First Class Magistrate judge M Abdul Rahim did not accept the complaint saying Jolly is an educated woman. The court further said if the accused has any complaint against her counsel, it will be checked.

However, Jolly did not respond in this regard. Speaking to reporters, BAR Association leaders said advocate Aloor misled the key accused while taking up her suit. “As per media reports, she signed the ‘vakalath’ as the advocate offered free legal service. Also, she misunderstood the advocate was arranged by her brother. It is professionally unethical. Hence, a complaint will be filed,” said BAR Association president A P Raju.

