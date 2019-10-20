Chandy rubbishes file adalat charges

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: AICC member and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy dismissed a report published in the CPM mouthpiece ‘Deshabhimani’ on Saturday. The report alleged that Chandy during his tenure as Chief Minister conducted a file adalat in Mahatma Gandhi University in 2014 and had awarded several benefits to the students. Addressing media persons here, Chandy said the news report was baseless and misleading. “It was a student contact programme, which was organised by the University itself in line with the then Chief Minister’s Mass Contact Programme.

The oneday programme was between 9 am to 4 pm and I attended the programme during its 45-minutes long inaugural function in the afternoon. Several prominent people and people’s representatives, including the then MLA Suresh Kurup were also present in the programme,” he said. Chandy added that the adalat had received several complaints, which were not related with marks or donation. “Many of the complaints were related with the inordinate delay in getting certificates and letters from the university. The adalat did not take any decision but directed the sections concerned to fast track the process and settle the applications within 30 days,” he said.

Chandy also demanded the government to include the matters related with conduct of this adalat in an inquiry, which is to be conducted against the Education Minister K T Jaleel, in connection with the mark donation row. According to Chandy, issues related with the mark donation will ruin the credibility of the people in the exams.