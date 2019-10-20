‘Didn’t do anything wrong, won’t step down’

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel rejected the allegations levelled against him. He said he would not resign from the position and he did not do anything in favour of the student.

“I see no reason for resigning from my position of higher education minister at the moment. The allegations are baseless.

I did not ask the university authorities to allow grace mark to be awarded to the student. It is the sole discretion of the university and I can’t i n t e r ve n e in th e matter. “The Congress party cannot blame me for the decision taken by the syndicate of the university,” he said.