Kodiyeri distances himself from Jaleel’s allegation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Distancing himself from Minister K T Jaleel’s allegations against Ramesh Chennithala’s son, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan refused to comment on the allegations. “I don’t want to comment on the family of the opposition leader in this matter,” Kodiyeri responded to media persons when asked about his comment on Jaleel’s allegation.

Taking a direct dig at Jaleel for raising an allegation against Chennithala’s son, Kodiyeri said, “I am not a person who responds to an allegation with a counter allegation.” The senior CPM leader however said that the system of adalat was brought during the period of the previous UDF government and added that the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy participated in the adalat at MG University without even being the education minister.

He also said that during the previous UDF government’s tenure, 20 marks were given as moderation and this was done after the results had come out.