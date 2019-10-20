Man suspects 16-year-old son was killed for organs in a ‘Joseph’ movie-like plot 

Vishnuprasad K P By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: JoJu George-starrer Joseph depicts the story of a retired cop who exposes a human organ trafficking mafia that killed his daughter and ex-wife. A year after the movie was released, Usman Muthedathu, a father of three residing at Aviyoor in Thrissur, has come up with allegations that his youngest son, Najeebudheen, 16, was murdered in a similar manner to retrieve his organs.

Accepting the complaint of Usman, Crime Branch of Malappuram started a fresh investigation into the case on Thursday. Malappuram Crime Branch DySP N V Abdul Khadar is leading the investigation team. Najeebudheen died on November 22, 2016, at a private hospital in Thrissur three days after he was admitted following a bike accident.

Usman and his family were living at Perumbadappu in Malappuram at that time. The gearless bike on which Najeebudheen was riding pillion met with an accident between 11pm and 11.30pm on November 19, 2016. He was on his way to Vannery Higher Secondary School ground to watch a football match with his friend Abdul Vahid, 16, also a resident of Perumbadappu. Vahid died on the spot. But some people rushed Najeebudheen to the hospital in Thrissur.

Usman said the accident and the treatment at the hospital were part of a plan to retrieve his son’s organs. He pointed to the involvement of an organ trafficking mafia that had links with the hospital and the Malappuram police who allegedly tampered with the evidence. He said he worked relentlessly for the past three years to get his son’s case reopened.

“The police did not conduct a serious inquiry into the case. Though I told them I had doubts about the organ retrieval, they did not include it in the inquiry. Also, I suspect the police tampered with the evidence. For example, they cleaned the motorcycle without bothering to collect evidence,” he said.

Usman said there were several mysteries surrounding the case. “I suspect someone first tried to kill the children and abandon them on the road near the school ground.

If an officer looks at three matters of the case, they will understand its seriousness. At the hospital, we found some marks of ropes on the hands of Vahid which indicated someone tried to tie his hands. Also, we saw some rope marks around his neck which indicated someone tied a noose around his neck. Also, we saw some strange surgery marks on the body of Najeebudheen after his death. The surgery marks were seen in places where the major retrievable organs are located. I suspect my son was not actually dead at the time the hospital authorities informed us he was dead,” said Usman.

The Perumbadappu police closed the case citing lack of evidence to prove it to be murder in 2018. Thereafter, Usman sent a letter to the union home minister, state chief minister, governor, state police chief and other authorities.

Finally, his efforts bore fruit and the state police decided to reopen the case last month.

Perumbadappu Circle Inspector K M Biju said the police could not find anything unusual in the case earlier. “The investigation might have led to the police to believe it to be an accident. However, if a father thinks his son was murdered, we have the responsibility to investigate and find out the truth,” said Biju.

Khadar said they could not reveal any more details of the case at the moment.

Meanwhile, officials of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said the case was just the imagination of someone and organ retrieval was not possible in Kerala without the consent of relatives of the brain dead person.

“The hospital in Thrissur has already given explanations about the surgery marks on the body of the child,” Dr N Sulphi, the state secretary of IMA, told TNSE.

“The doctors tried everything to save the child and surgery marks appeared on the body after the doctors did certain procedures. The reasons for all the surgery marks were already explained to the media.

“As the condition of the pneumothorax (collapsed lungs) was deteriorating, the doctors had to open a small portion on the right chest to remove blood and air. All those procedures are usual in a trauma care and they were misunderstood as an attempts to retrieve organs,” he said. “Organ retrieval from a cadaver without the consent of the dead person’s relatives is not possible in Kerala as the laws are very strict. Organ retrieval did not happen in the case of Usman’s child. The case is just an imaginary story like the movie Joseph,” said Sulphi.

Sceptical IMA

Earlier, the IMA state secretary had criticised the movie ‘Joseph’ for depicting cadaver organ donation as a scam and said the movie was only believable for people who did not know anything about organ donation