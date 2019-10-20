Home States Kerala

MG varsity VC submits report to Governor in mark donation row

Meanwhile, varsity registrar K Sabukuttan sent a report to the Higher Education Secretary briefing him about the incidents related to recent controversies

Published: 20th October 2019 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  While controversies over mark donation, illegal moderation and disclosure of students’ secret numbers for answer sheet valuation have put the Mahatma Gandhi University on the back foot, Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas and registrar K Sabukuttan, on Saturday, sent separate reports to the Governor and the Higher Education Secretary respectively, briefing about the incidents. Sabu Thomas told Express he updated all the details regarding the situation in which a file adalat held in the university decided to give special moderation of one mark to a BTech girl student and syndicate’s decision to award additional moderation to BTech students, who failed in one subject, to Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammad Khan.

“I have submitted a reply to the Chancellor briefing the situation in which the decisions were taken. MG varsity has been facing serious difficulties in getting qualified teachers for conducting supplementary exams and paper valuation after the BTech courses were transferred to the Kerala Technological University.

There is also precedence in awarding special moderation to BTech students, which was done by the Calicut University. Also, we considered the difficulties being faced by students who failed in one out of 56 subjects. MGU decided to provide special moderation taking all these into account,” he said, adding that only the syndicate can take such policy decision.

Sabu Thomas also justified his decision approving the request of syndicate member R Pragash seeking the answer sheets, register numbers and corresponding false numbers (dummy numbers) of a few students. “The syndicate member sought permission from me to get details like register numbers and corresponding false numbers to test the new software developed towards changing revaluation process to online system,” he said.

At the same time, Sabu Thomas also issued a directive to examine whether there was any lapse in the proceedings. Meanwhile, registrar Sabukuttan said he submitted a reply report to the Higher Education Principal Secretary. “I have submitted a general report, with explanation to the queries of the government,” he said.

