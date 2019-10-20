Home States Kerala

Property registrations trip on slowdown, Maradu row

Property registrations in the state fell to a new low in September this year, indicating a slowdown in economy.

Published: 20th October 2019 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Property registrations in the state fell to a new low in September this year, indicating a slowdown in economy. The Registration Department’s data reveals that the number of real estate transactions in September was 59,563, a decline of around 17 per cent from 71,246 registrations during the same period last year.    

Officials cited the economic slowdown and the dip in  apartment sales after the Maradu flats issue as possible reasons for the sharp decline in property registrations. 

“Fears of economic slowdown have an impact on property sales. The half-yearly figures show only a marginal increase in registrations compared to the previous year,” said A Alexander, Registration Inspector-General.

The total number of property registrations till September was 4,08,590, fetching `1,578.81 crore for the government.The figures for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal were 4,07,148 and `1516.6 crore. 

Apartment registrations showed a dip after it became clear that the illegal apartment complexes at Maradu
in Kochi would be demolished.

“We are collecting data on the sale of apartment complexes in the past few years. We can arrive at a conclusion only after studying the data. Some sub-registrar offices have informed us that there is indeed a fall,” said Alexander.

CREDAI Kerala Chairman S Krishnakumar said the Supreme Court order on Maradu demolition was a big blow to the real estate sector. Business across the state is witnessing a significant drop, he said.
“We would have easily overcome the recession blues since the banks are offering liberal housing loans. But the impact of the Maradu issue is even bigger. It has shattered the confidence of customers and builders,” he said. Krishnakumar said the government should come up with a slew of measures to boost customers’ confidence. 

“Firstly, there should be a transparent system to approve housing projects. Secondly, the government should stand by the approvals granted. It should make a public announcement in this regard,” he said. 
The Registration Department will conduct a probe to detect cases of undervaluation in the registration of flats and commercial buildings during the past five years. The move comes in the wake of reports of gross undervaluation in the sale of the controversial flats in Maradu.  

Also, the department is planning to expedite the settlement of around six lakh undervaluation cases already detected. Those who fail to pay the penalty will face revenue recovery. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp