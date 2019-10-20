State headed for bypoll in 5 assembly segments tomorrow

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With curtains down on open campaigning on Saturday, the bypoll in five assembly constituencies, slated to be held on Monday, is being eagerly watched as it would be a key indicator to which way the wind would blow in the 2021 assembly elections.

Over 9.57 lakh voters are expected to cast their votes in Vattiyoorkavu, Konni, Aroor, Ernakulam and Manjeshwar assembly segments. All seats, except Aroor, are sitting seats of the UDF and the Congress-led front expects to put up an impressive performance in the bypoll this time around.

The UDF’s hopes are pinned on the open backing it received from the Nair Service Society (NSS) and the Sabarimala issue which it raised as a major poll plank in Vattiyoorkavu and Konni. If the UDF retains all its four seats and also manages to wrest Aroor, it will help the front face next year’s local body election and the assembly elections a year later with renewed vigour.

The Left camp is all charged up after a recent victory in Pala assembly bypoll. Retaining Aroor and gaining a few more seats will be a big morale booster for the CPM-led front. It would also be seen as a major endorsement of the three-and-a-half-year-old Pinarayi Vijayan government. On the other hand, even if the LDF loses Aroor, it will not change the LDF’s strength in the Assembly as it has already wrested Pala from UDF.

The BJP-led NDA had come second in Vattiyoorkavu and Manjeshwar in the 2016 assembly polls as well as the recent Lok Sabha election. However, the saffron front is more confident of Manjeshwar this time as it had lost the previous assembly election by a whisker. In Vattiyoorkavu, where a tight UDF-LDF fight is underway, the chances of Nair votes shifting en-masse to UDF worries the NDA. Also, the UDF is poised to gain more from the Sabarimala issue than the NDA here.

Campaign ends on high note

Open campaign for votes in the five assembly constituencies came to a close at 6pm on Saturday, with an uproarious display of strength by the three leading fronts UDF, LDF and NDA. The ‘kottikalasham’ or grand finale in the five constituencies passed off without any major incidents. Minor altercation between LDF and BJP supporters was reported in Peroorkada, where the campaign culminated for Vattiyoorkavu assembly segment.

Rain played spoilsport in Konni but party workers kept up the campaign momentum, braving the downpour. The absence of Adoor Prakash MP and his nominee Robin Peter from the campaign grand finale in Konni did come as a dampener for the UDF.

Prakash, who represented the constituency, had rooted for Peter but the Congress leadership picked Mohan Raj instead. Prakash’s absence is seen as an expression of his disgruntlement at the party leadership.

The appearance of Kummanam Rajasekharan at the grand finale of campaign in Vattiyoorkavu raised the hopes of the NDA workers. The sidelining of the veteran leader and former BJP president as candidate in Vattiyoorkavu had taken the sheen off the NDA campaign in Vattiyoorkavu.

If heavyweights A K Antony and V S Achuthanandan led the campaign scene for UDF and LDF respectively in Vattiyoorkavu in the final lap, Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan appeared in the campaign scene on the final day.

He flagged off Vattiyoorkavu NDA candidate V Suresh’s road show in the morning and headed for Konni in the evening.