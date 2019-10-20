Home States Kerala

Three-member family from Bengaluru found dead in lodge in Kochi

An elderly woman and her two sons were found dead at a private lodge near Ernakulam South railway station on Saturday. 

Published: 20th October 2019 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Police inspecting the room of the lodge near Ernakulam South railway station, where the three members of a family committed suicide on Saturday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An elderly woman and her two sons were found dead at a private lodge near Ernakulam South railway station on Saturday. 

The victims — P Radhamani, 69, wife of Ramakrishnan Nair, Second Cross Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar, Bengaluru North, and her sons R Sureshkumar, 43, and R Santhosh Kumar, 40 — allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison, said the police. The victims are Keralites who are settled in Bengaluru.

Ernakulam Central police have contacted the relatives of the deceased with the help of Bengaluru City Police. “The exact reason for their death is yet to be found out. The trio took the room on Monday October 14 by 5.45pm. They told the lodge authorities that they came to Kochi for the treatment of Radhamani and would vacate by Wednesday. Later, they requested to extend their stay for two more days and the manager allowed it as they had stayed in the lodge earlier too,” said a police officer. 

On Saturday, the staff grew suspicious as no one had come out of the room for the past two days and informed the police. 

“Two bodies were found on the bed while the third was lying on the floor. A bottle of poison was also recovered from the spot,” said a police officer who was part of the team that broke open the door. “They frequently visited Kochi and had stayed in our lodge on many occasions.

However, we don’t know which hospital they were visiting for treatment. We saw them last on Thursday. As no one had come out of the room for the past two days and the room was locked from inside, we grew suspicious and informed the police,” said a lodge staff.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Good Economics for Hard Times: Better Answers to Our Biggest Problems
Of Abhijit falling for Audrey Hepburn and direct cash transfers
Dr Annappa N Bali
This 'Rs 10 doctor’ in Karnataka brings healthcare to the poor
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo | PTI)
Beneficiaries can occupy houses under PMAY (U) by 2021: Minister
An image of heap of paddy straw used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Plant that converts paddy straw into biogas set up to tackle Delhi pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Byelections: UDF workers celebrate Kottikalasam
North Karnataka farmers protest at KSR station, Bengaluru, on Thursday | shriram b n
Karnataka Farmers protest for government action on Kalasa Banduri project
Gallery
During the ongoing VTB Kremlin Cup, Marin Cilic registered his 500th tour-level win when he defeated Ivo Karlovic in the first round. Here is a look at the 10 active tennis stars who have clinched more than 500 wins at the ATP tour-level. (As of 17 Octobe
Roger Federer to Rafael Nadal: Active tennis players to reach 'career 500 match wins club'
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp