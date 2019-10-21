Home States Kerala

‘Flying squads will keep an eye on mischief-makers’

Strict arrangements are in place to check bogus voting this time. Webcasting has been ensured across 140 polling booths.

Published: 21st October 2019 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Teeka Ram Meena

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With five assembly constituencies going to bypolls on Monday, the state’s Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena spoke to TNIE on the measures taken by the Election Commission (EC) for the smooth conduct of the byelection:   

Q. As EVMs and VVPATs are vulnerable to humidity and lightning, do you think it might affect the smooth conduct of the polls, especially with a heavy rain forecast on Monday?
A. We had discussed this possibility with the respective district electoral officers. As the possibility of the devices malfunctioning due to rain and lightning cannot be ignored, it has been ensured that each constituency, which goes to the polls, maintains an adequate stock of the machines. Also, two to three engineers of the Electronics Corporation of India Limited have been appointed in each constituency to help polling officials, in case technical snags develop.

Q. Some cases were registered against bogus voting during the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year. What steps have been taken by the EC this time to check the same?
A. Strict arrangements are in place to check bogus voting this time. Webcasting has been ensured across 140 polling booths. Micro-observers shall be deployed as well. In booths where webcasting could not be arranged, the entire proceedings will be video-graphed. Flying squads, as well as surveillance squads, will keep an an eye on mischief-makers. Apart from these arrangements, the polling agents of all political parties should remain alert against bogus voting and report the same to the polling officer duly. In case doubts arise, the presiding officers will cross-verify.

Q. You had received complaints regarding some organisations trying to influence voters along religious and caste-based lines during the campaign. You even come out with a strong stance against them. What are the steps you will take against them now?
A. It’s a fact that we received complaints regarding the same. But we are yet to decide on what sort of action will be initiated against them. Before moving further, we will have to examine various aspects, including the evidence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp