Maradu flats: Probe team to issue lookout notice against elusive Jain Coral Cove MD

Published: 21st October 2019 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch(CB) Special Investigation Team  probing the illegal construction of apartments, slated for demolition over Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) violations in Maradu, is planning to issue a lookout notice for  Sandeep Mehta,  Jain Coral Cove’s elusive managing director. He is the first accused in the case.

“Sandeep Mehta did not turn up before the SIT for interrogation on Monday. though a notice was served on him. We are clueless regarding his whereabouts.  He has reportedly moved court for anticipatory bail but no such move in Kerala has come to our notice,” said an SIT officer.

According to him, the investigation team which raided the Jain Housing and Construction Ltd  head office in Chennai on Friday has returned.

“We have seized several crucial documents, but are yet to go through them,” said the senior officer.
Jairam Naik, who was Upper Division clerk in Maradu panchayat at the time when the permit for  constructing the apartment complexes was granted, too is absconding. He has been named as fourth accused in the remand report submitted by the CB before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance court.

Sani Francis, director of Holy Faith Builders and Developers Private Ltd, one of the four builders; Mohammed Ashraf and P E Joseph, who were the secretary and the junior superintendent of  then Maradu panchayat, respectively when the permits were granted; are in Crime Branch custody. After questioning they will be produced before the court on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purpose.
