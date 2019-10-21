Home States Kerala

Over 9.5 lakh voters to exercise their franchise today

The number of voters has increased by 12,780 in five constituencies, compared to the previous Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 21st October 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Voters

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 9,57,509 voters will exercise their franchise in the five constituencies where bypolls will be held on Monday. A total of 12,780 voters have increased in the five constituencies when compared to the previous Lok Sabha elections.   

The polling is from 7am to 6pm. A total of 896 polling stations have been set up and 5,225 polling officers have been deployed. The total number of voters in Manjeshwar is 2,14,779. Of this, 1,07,851 are men and 1,06,928 are women. Ernakulam has a total of 1,55,306 voters out of which 76,184 are men, 79,119 women and three are transgenders. The total number of voters in Aroor is 1,91,898. Of this, there are 94,153 men and 97,745 women.

The total number of voters in Konni is 1,97,956. Of this 93,533 are men, 1,04,422 women and one transgender. Total number of voters in Vattiyoorkavu is 1,97,570. Of this 94,326 are men 1,03,241 are women and three are transgenders. Manjeshwar has 198 polling stations, Ernakulam 135, Aroor 183, Konni 212, and Vattiyoorkavu 168. The EC has designated general observers and expenditure observers in all constituencies. Out of a total 130 micro-observers, 63 will be in Manjeshwar, six in Aroor, 48 in Konni and 13 in Vattiyoorkavu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bypolls voter
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp