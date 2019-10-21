Home States Kerala

Kerala Police to get armoured vehicles for anti-Maoist operations

The Kerala Police are all set to equip the force’s troops deployed for anti-Maoist operations with new armoured vehicles soon.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Police are all set to equip the force’s troops deployed for anti-Maoist operations with new armoured vehicles soon. The decision has been taken considering the fact that several districts in the state are suspected to have Maoist presence.According to an officer, two armoured vehicles with NIJ level-III ballistic-resistant grade vehicle to be purchased initially. In the later stage, more such vehicles will be considered.

“Currently, the armed police troops in Wayanad, Malappuram, Kannur and Palakkad are provided with normal vehicles. These vehicles cannot resist even a sudden firing. The armed policemen involved in anti-Maoist operations have to be transported into deep jungle where the terrain is difficult and inaccessible using ordinary vehicles. So, we are looking to introduce new armoured vehicles which can keep policemen safe in quality protection and operate in difficult terrains,” he said.

Light Armoured Troop Carrier
The plan is to buy Light Armoured Troop Carrier which can also provide underbelly ballistic protection. The vehicle with the four-wheel-drive should be able to transport at least 10 persons at a time.The glass and armour steel can withstand firing from rifles like AK 47 and AK 56 from all directions. All sides of the vehicle including the doors and engine compartment have armoured protection.The floor of the vehicle can protect it from small splinters of IEDs and hand grenades. The fuel tank is protected by thick steel armoured plate with suppression materials.

Kerala Police are also looking to procure run-flat tyres for these armoured vehicles which can operate for at least 50km in case of a major puncture.“We expect that a Light Armoured Troop Carrier to cost `60-65 lakh each. A tender was called for buying two vehicles. Several Indian vehicle manufacturers are making armoured vehicles, including for Indian army and para-military forces. A technical committee has been appointed to ensure vehicles purchased are of good quality,” the officer said.

MT Wing of the Kerala Police is also looking to procure Police Patrol Boats which can transport six policemen at a time.However, these boards will be provided to police stations in districts like Alappuzha, Kollam and Ernakulam and Kannur. Five Patrolling boats would be purchased using a fund of `2 crore.

