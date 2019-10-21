Home States Kerala

Polling booths submerged, but Kerala CEO says voting in Ernakulam must go on

Teeka Ram Meena also said that there are problems in certain booths and that he is observing the situation.

Several political leaders have called for postponing the elections.

Photo from Facebook

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ''Owing to heavy rains, several booths are waterlogged preventing the smooth conduct of elections. At present, there's no need to postpone the elections in Ernakulam", said Chief Electoral officer Teeka Ram Meena.

Addressing reporters here on Monday, the Chief Electoral Officer, however, ruled out the possibility of postponing elections as of now. He said that facilities are provided for smooth conduct of elections.

He however sad that if required voting time may be extended in some booths were voting was interrupted owing to heavy rains and waterlogging in booths and voters not even able to reach the polling stations.

Former Mayor of Ernakulam and Congress leader Tony Chammini has called for postponement of elections. He said that heavy rains have created total issues in the polling stations and that voters are not able to even come out of their residences.

