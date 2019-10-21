Probe team to seek Jolly’s production warrant today

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder of Sily Sebastian, the last in the Koodathayi serial killings, will file an application seeking the production warrant of prime accused Jollyamma Joseph, alias Jolly, on Monday.

It will also seek police custody of the accused on Tuesday. Additional public prosecutor Sujaya Sudhakaran said it is expected the court will issue Jolly’s production warrant on Monday.

“We will submit the petition seeking the police custody before the court on Tuesday. We hope the court will remand the accused in judicial custody and later in police custody on the day,” she said.

The probe team had formally recorded Jolly’s arrest in the murder of Sily on Friday. However, the cops have not recorded the arrest of co-accused M S Mathew in the case so far.

Meanwhile, the District Crime Branch collected the statement of 15-year-old son of Shaju, Jolly’s husband. The cops said the boy had been unhappy at Ponnamattom house as Jolly, his stepmother, used to behave in an unfriendly manner. “Hence, he wanted to go with his grandparents,” said an police official. It is learnt the boy has not made any statement against Shaju, his father.

The statement collection was held as part of the probe into Sily’s murder. The probe team is said to have found that Jolly’s friend Johnson had been using a SIM card with the same number as that of deceased Roy Thomas. It is suspected that Johnson, a BSNL employee, had activated the Roy’s SIM card after his death.