Red alert issued in three poll-bound districts of Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts, indicating heavy rain in seven districts. These include three districts which are undergoing by-election on Monday.

The highest weather alert directing authorities to take action due to inclement weather is likely to have an impact on voter's turnout in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam districts.

The political parties have been expecting a better turnout after the morning lull.

The red alert comes with an expected rainfall intensity of greater than 204 mm.

The Met Department had issued orange alerts in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad on Monday.

Indicating that Kerala could face heavy rain on Tuesday, the Met department has issued a red alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.