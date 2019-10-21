Home States Kerala

Red alert issued in three poll-bound districts of Kerala

The highest weather alert directing authorities to take action due to inclement weather is likely to have an impact on voter's turnout in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam districts. 

Published: 21st October 2019 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains

Ernakulam railway station submerged due to heavy rains on Monday (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts, indicating heavy rain in seven districts. These include three districts which are undergoing by-election on Monday.  

The highest weather alert directing authorities to take action due to inclement weather is likely to have an impact on voter's turnout in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam districts. 

The political parties have been expecting a better turnout after the morning lull.

READ HERE: Polling booths submerged, but Kerala CEO says voting in Ernakulam must go on

The red alert comes with an expected rainfall intensity of greater than 204 mm.

The Met Department had issued orange alerts in Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad on Monday. 

Indicating that Kerala could face heavy rain on Tuesday, the Met department has issued a red alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala bypoll Red alert issued Kerala rains met department Kerala weather IMD Kerala bypolls
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp