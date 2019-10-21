UDF will sweep elections: Mullappally

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran has said that the Congress-led UDF will sweep the byelections and that the failure of the Pinarayi Vijayan government on all counts will be reflected in the bypolls. He also said that the electoral situation in the state was similar to that of the general elections 2019 and that the Pala electoral defeat was owing to infighting in the Kerala Congress. Excerpts from an interview with TNIE.

Q: What are the prospects of the UDF and Congress in the byelections.

As I said earlier, it will be a clean sweep for the UDF and the Congress candidates in the by-elections. We are certain that the 2019 general election outcome was not because of luck, but the support we have among the masses. Both the centre and state governments have failed the people of the country and naturally, the ire of the people will be reflected in the elections. We are a democratic movement and has always been with the people of the state. This is our main strength and on the basis of this we will be winning all five seats.

Q There were several issues in the selection of candidates in all constituencies. How can you say that there will be a clean sweep taking this rebellion into consideration?

Congress and UDF have always faced problems during the announcement of candidates and once the party leadership finalises the names, all issues are settled and the party machinery takes over. Ours is a democratic coalition and there is bound to be open criticisms as this is the basis of a democratic political party. However, once the decision is taken, we all are one and work for the success of the front candidate. Senior leaders K Mohankumar, P Mohanraj, T J Vinodh and Shanimol Usman are the Congress candidates, while M C Khamaruddin is the candidate of our coalition partner IUML. This list is enough to show our party’s mettle in the byelection.

Q: BJP government at the centre is in the process of rewriting Indian history and the Maharashtra unit of the party has called for conferring Bharat Ratna on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Your comment.

BJP government at the centre is taking steps to convert our democratic, secular republic into a theocratic Hindu rashtra. The open statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that Indian history has to be rewritten is to be strongly objected. The BJP unit of Maharashtra has also called for conferring Bharat Ratna on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the controversial person who is now being paraded as the icon of Hindutva politics. These steps are creating apprehensions and fear among the people of the country, including minorities. As a political party with strong democratic credentials, Congress objects to these moves in strong terms.

Q: NSS has extended its support to the UDF candidates in the byelections.

NSS has changed its position from equi-distance to correct distance. The NSS leadership has always been supportive of democratic forces. Of course, we cherish the support of the NSS and all other social and community organisations.