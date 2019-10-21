Home States Kerala

Vigilance to decide soon on summoning Ebrahim Kunju again

Published: 21st October 2019 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: A major development can be expected in the Palarivattom flyover case soon with the new vigilance probe team having started evaluating evidence collected against former PWD Minister V K Ebrahim Kunju, who is likely to be summoned again for questioning.Though the probe team collected certain documents proving the former minister’s role in the scam, the investigation failed to move further after the arrest of former PWD secretary T O Sooraj and three other accused.

Top officials said the reconstituted probe team, led by new investigation officer (IO) V Shyamkumar has been directed to expedite the probe and present evidence against Ebrahim Kunju before the vigilance directorate so as to get an official sanction for his arrest. “Currently, Ebrahim Kunju is in Dubai. He is expected to return in two days,” said official sources.

It has also been learnt that the state government had decided to proceed with the case slowly considering the bypolls, as any harsh decision would have given the opposition parties a chance to rake up a storm during election campaigns. The vigilance directorate has been closely monitoring the progress of the investigation and making timely interventions after the course of the probe hit a few stumbling blocks, including the leaking of vital information to the accused.

The directorate, which unearthed  the mole within the bureau who used to pass on crucial details to suspects in the case, was shunted out of the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau and the probe team was reconstituted by bringing in two senior DySPs and two inspectors. The probe team has corroborated the evidence collected against Ebrahim Kunju along with that of T O Sooraj’s, who has filed a petition before the High Court detailing the role of Ebrahim Kunju in helping RDS Project Ltd, which constructed the flyover.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp