Vigilance to decide soon on summoning Ebrahim Kunju again

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A major development can be expected in the Palarivattom flyover case soon with the new vigilance probe team having started evaluating evidence collected against former PWD Minister V K Ebrahim Kunju, who is likely to be summoned again for questioning.Though the probe team collected certain documents proving the former minister’s role in the scam, the investigation failed to move further after the arrest of former PWD secretary T O Sooraj and three other accused.

Top officials said the reconstituted probe team, led by new investigation officer (IO) V Shyamkumar has been directed to expedite the probe and present evidence against Ebrahim Kunju before the vigilance directorate so as to get an official sanction for his arrest. “Currently, Ebrahim Kunju is in Dubai. He is expected to return in two days,” said official sources.

It has also been learnt that the state government had decided to proceed with the case slowly considering the bypolls, as any harsh decision would have given the opposition parties a chance to rake up a storm during election campaigns. The vigilance directorate has been closely monitoring the progress of the investigation and making timely interventions after the course of the probe hit a few stumbling blocks, including the leaking of vital information to the accused.

The directorate, which unearthed the mole within the bureau who used to pass on crucial details to suspects in the case, was shunted out of the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau and the probe team was reconstituted by bringing in two senior DySPs and two inspectors. The probe team has corroborated the evidence collected against Ebrahim Kunju along with that of T O Sooraj’s, who has filed a petition before the High Court detailing the role of Ebrahim Kunju in helping RDS Project Ltd, which constructed the flyover.