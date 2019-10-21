Home States Kerala

Wet weather threatens to dampen byelection fever

Published: 21st October 2019 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 11:12 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s widely believed that rain keeps voters away from polling booths and inclement weather  like thunderstorms unwittingly confine people indoors.

When polling stations open on Monday in the five assembly seats, where byelections are being held,  the major challenge faced by political parties is tempestuous climate since the Indian Meteorology Department has sounded an orange and yellow alert for Monday and Tuesday.

Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts, where the Vattiyoorkavu  and Ernakulam seats scheduled for the bypoll are situated, are among the six districts where the  orange alert  warning of heavy to very heavy rain has been sounded. Similarly, bypoll-bound Konni and Aroor fall within the geographical limits of Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha, among the six districts where the yellow alert will be in force.

And more than internal rumblings and the political slugfest, inclement weather will have a direct bearing on the prospects of candidates as voters undecided on their choice would choose rather not to brave the elements while waiting in the queue outside the polling booths. Mets say the ideal time for voters, especially in Konni, is between 7am to 2pm.

