Home States Kerala

After Maradu, SC now intervenes in Chilavannur CRZ norm violations

The apex court issued notices to the state government and the officers of the local body in a review petition against Kerala High Court order to cancel the Vigilance case.

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Apartment complexes, near Chilavannur backwaters which allegedly flouted CRZ norms| file Photo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the verdict on the demolition of Maradu highrises, the Supreme Court on Monday issued notice against the Coastal Regulations Zone (CRZ) violations in Chilavannur.The apex court issued notices to the state government and the officers of the local body in a review petition against Kerala High Court order to cancel the Vigilance case in CRZ violation in Chilavannur. 

The order issued by the bench comprising Naveen Sinha and B R Gavai on Monday asked the state government and 14 retired and serving officers to respond to the petition filed by activist A V Antony two months ago. Interestingly, Sinha is also part of the bench led by Arun Mishra which ordered the demolition of the Maradu apartments. 

It is alleged that officers are involved in sanctioning permits for the construction, violating CRZ norms. The petitioner alleged 10 apartment builders and three building owners are also involved in the violations.

“I have filed the case against the then Kochi Mayor Tony Chammany, the officers who issued the building permits, NOCs and occupancy certificates to the CRZ-violated buildings. It all started with my complaint to the KCZMA (Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority) to look into these violations in 2009. Though the agency has found many violations in the area, it has omitted DLF Riverside apartment from the list,” Antony, the petitioner, told TNIE.

Later, Antony filed a petition in Thrissur Vigilance court against the builders. “Along with case against the officers, I filed a case against flat owners and builders like Galaxy Developers, Heera Constructions, Ambady Retreats, Jewel Homes, Pearl Garden, Yusufali MA, DLF Riverside, Galaxy Homes, Abad Lotus, Blue Lagoon, Rain Tree Realms and Golden Kayaloram,” said Antony.  

Adv. Lakshmi Kaimal who appeared for the petitioners pointed out that all the constructions have rampantly violated CRZ norms. “We have argued that KCZMA has already found out violations with the help of satellite images. We are hoping that the stakeholders will respond within two weeks,” he added.

TAGS
CRZ norm Maradu Supreme Court
Comments

