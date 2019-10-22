Home States Kerala

Depts told to strengthen internal audit wing

 The government has asked all departments to strengthen its internal audit wing.

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The government has asked all departments to strengthen its internal audit wing. This is in wake of the recommendations of the Comptroller Auditor General and the Public Accounts Committee of the assembly.There were complaints that internal audit reports of various departments were callous exercises which did not examine crucial aspects like financial management.    

The finance department has now devised a structure and terms of reference for internal auditing. Also, heads of departments will face action for failure to form audit wings or submit reports on time.Audit teams should examine all financial transactions of the department within the prevailing fiscal. For this, all finance-related documents should be verified and figures should be correlated to trace malpractice. The cash chest should be verified and the balance amount, as per the cash book, should be ensured. The team should also verify whether the department is maintaining all the prescribed registers.

A notable direction given to audit officers is to prepare the report with answers for the queries they made as part of the inspection. Officers under scrutiny shall be given 15 days to respond, failing which, action will be recommended.

As per the recommendations, while mentioning a malpractice, the report should name the officers responsible. The audit team comprising able officers with sufficient experience should report to the department head. The report should be submitted in the prescribed format with eleven chapters, according to the recommendations.

