Despite heavy rain, UDF expects to bag 4 seats

Congress-led front optimistic of winning Vattiyoorkavu, Konni, Ernakulam and Manjeshwar seats; sceptical of an upset victory in Aroor, presently held by LDF

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Voters queue up in front of a polling booth at Chittar in Konni constituency on Monday | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though heavy rain lashed the state on election day, bringing down the voting percentage in several constituencies, the UDF leadership is optimistic of carving out victories in Vattiyoorkavu, Konni, Ernakulam and Manjeshwar constituencies.  The Congress-led front, though, is a bit sceptical of pulling off an upset victory in Aroor, an  LDF sitting seat.

In Vattiyoorkavu, UDF candidate K Mohankumar is expected to win despite the voting percentage dipping to 62.66 per cent  from the 69.83 per cent in the 2016 assembly elections. The open support of the NSS representing the Nair community is the main reason for Mohankumar’s likely victory. The presence of a weak NDA candidate in S Suresh and the CPM- led LDF upping its ante with the candidature of V K Prasanth, there are possibilities of RSS-BJP cadre shifting their votes to the UDF candidate.

The UDF faced an uphill task during the initial stages of electioneering in Konni with stiff opposition from Adoor Prakash and his associates regarding the candidature of P Mohanraj. However, following the intervention of senior state Congress leaders, the UDF could manage the opposition and with the support of the NSS and the Orthodox Church, the UDF camp managers are confident of romping home.

An official in a polling booth in Ernakulam using the flashlight on her phone after heavy rain disrupted power supply during polling on Monday |  A Sanesh

“We have received the support of all the communities and I expect a good victory in the elections. The allegations that Adoor Prakash had played spoilsport is rubbish. He was a constant presence in the constituency,” P Mohanraj told TNIE.The UDF is locked in a tough fight in Aroor and its victory prospects appear remote though Shanimol Usman had a slender lead of 648 votes in  Aroor during the last Parliament polls. While the BDJS is a coalition partner of the NDA, the LDF has garnered the support of the dominant Ezhava community in the seat.

Ernakulam has always been a UDF fiefdom and  UDF’s T J Vinodh is certain to retain the seat. Its main support base -- Christian community -- is still strongly backing the Congress candidate.In Manjeshwar, the fight was between UDF and NDA with the Muslim League Kasargod district president M C Kamaruddin being fielded by the UDF. 

“Kamaruddin will win by over 10,000 votes and all communities have supported us. The fight was between the UDF and the NDA and the LDF is a distant third here,” Rajmohan Unnithan, MP, from Kasaragod and UDF election committee chairman, told TNIE.

Rain upsets political parties’ calculations
T’Puram: The incessant rain that lashed the state on Monday upset the calculations of political parties, especially the UDF, which was already on the back foot following the debacle in Pala. The first two hours of polling saw just less than 10 per cent, giving anxious moments to the UDF camp. The LDF, on the other hand, was not that worried as it was hoping to ride high on the low turnout. Barring Manjeshwar, all the constituencies going to the polls witnessed heavy rainfall. The rain subsided first in Vattiyoorkavu, followed by Konni and Aroor. However, Ernakulam continued to see heavy downpour which forced many voters, especially women, to stay indoors in the morning.

Situation did not warrant extending polling time, says Teeka Ram Meena
T’Puram: Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena on Monday said the provision to allow even the last person who joined the queue by 6pm to vote was as good as extending the time of voting. He was responding to demands from various quarters to extend polling time in Ernakulam in view of the heavy rain. “The decision to not extend the time was taken as the situation did not warrant it. It is in view of such scenarios that the provision exists to allow all voters who are in queue at polling stations at 6pm to vote,” he told TNIE. Citing Ernakulam’s example, where polling percentage was just 35 per cent at 4pm, Meena said, “The final voter turnout was over 57 per cent. This means many people who reached the booths by 6pm could vote beyond the scheduled time.”

