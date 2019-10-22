Home States Kerala

Did heavy showers spoil chances of UDF victory?

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Heavy rain that battered Kochi city hours before the polling on Monday will likely to have its last laugh in Ernakulam assembly bypolls as inundated streets and overflowing drainage irked most of the city residents who saw it as an opportunity to went their ire against UDF-ruled Kochi city corporation. A disgruntled lot of city residents were seen cursing the corporation after their homes were flooded with stormwater on the polling day. 

Both the LDF and the NDA are of the opinion that hardships faced by city residents due to flood on the polling day will have an adverse impact on the winning chances of UDF candidate T J Vinodh who is the city deputy mayor.“The corporation did nothing to clear the drainage and it resulted in stormwater entering our homes. We will react against this when we go to polling booths,” said Joseph P, a resident of Kathrikadavu.

Unfortunately, the most inundated areas were in Kathrikadavu, Kaloor North, Karanakkodam and Edappally where the councillors belonged to UDF and the wards known for UDF stronghold. “Even during the severe floods last time, water didn’t enter our homes. The city corporation has been remaining lame duck and never bothered to do the needful to clear the drainage. They can’t take things for granted. People will react,” said Jayakumar K, a Kaloor resident.

For LDF, the rains have come as real blessing as they have been repeatedly highlighting the inefficiency of the city corporation during the election campaign and the flood proved their case. “Of course, the inundation of streets and roads will have an impact on the bypolls. It turned things in favour of LDF as people understood the failure of the UDF ruled city corporation,” said CPM state secretariat member and former MP P Rajeeve. However, UDF candidate T J Vinodh exuded confidence saying that “people of Kochi will remain with the UDF.” “I am optimistic and we look forward to maintaining this assembly constituency,” he said.

