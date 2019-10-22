Former Congress MLA AP Abdullakutty made Kerala BJP vice-president

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai has announced that the party has appointed AP Abullakutty as its state vice president. He was speaking to reporters at party state headquarters on Tuesday.

Abdullakutty who was a two-term MP from the CPM and later a two-time MLA from Congress had joined BJP recently in New Delhi. Abdullakutty who was the state president of SFI was a firebrand CPM leader from Kannur district. He was expelled from the CPM following for praising Narendra Modi and his development initiatives in Gujarat when he was the Chief Minister of that state.

He joined Congress party and became the party MLA from Kannur assembly constituency for two terms but had to taste defeat at Thalassery assembly constituency in 2016 elections.

Abdullakutty was expelled from the Congress for again praising Narendra Modi as a Gandhian. He joined BJP in New Delhi and received the party membership from party national working president JP Nadda in June, 2019

"This new appointment is a huge responsibility that has been bestowed on me. The BJP has a bright future in Kerala and will now be here always," Abdullakutty said.