Home States Kerala

Left Front confident of winning three seats

Similarly, the Left is confident of retaining Aroor and wresting the Konni seat.

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With low voter turnout recorded in four out of the five assembly constituencies that went to the polls on Monday, the ruling Left front seems to be confident of winning at least two seats in addition to retaining Aroor, its sitting seat. Left leaders feel that the dip in polling percentage would favour the front at Vattiyoorkavu and Konni. In Ernakulam they feel they will finish a close second. In Manjeshwar, though the BJP may lose its vote share compared to 2016, the Left calculates that the saffron party could retain its second position. 

“In Vattiyoorkavu, V K Prasanth may win with a margin of 4,000 votes. We have ensured that all Left votes were polled. The drop in voting percentage in this constituency would be primarily due to the indifference of a section of BJP voters towards the NDA candidate, who will come third,” said a CPM state committee member.

Similarly, the Left is confident of retaining Aroor and wresting the Konni seat. The BJP would be pushed to the third position in Konni, they feel. In Ernakulam, the dip in polling percentage will affect both the LDF and UDF. “However going by the major decrease in poll percentage, we expect it would be a close call this time. Eeven if we come second, it could be by a slender margin of only about 2 to 3 per cent,” said a top CPM leader. 

Left leaders, however, admit that in Manjeshwar, the CPM candidate could finish third. “The BJP will lose a substantial vote share. However the anti-BJP sentiment would favour the UDF candidate here. The CPM will definitely improve its performance this time around, though we may still not be reach the second spot,” a leader said. 

The Left camp is all charged up after Pala victory. But to actually save face, it needs to retain its sitting seat and win at least one more seat. The NDA also has high hopes of making it big at Manjeshwar, Konni and Vattiyoorkavu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Left Front Kerala bypoll
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp