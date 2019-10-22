Left Front confident of winning three seats

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With low voter turnout recorded in four out of the five assembly constituencies that went to the polls on Monday, the ruling Left front seems to be confident of winning at least two seats in addition to retaining Aroor, its sitting seat. Left leaders feel that the dip in polling percentage would favour the front at Vattiyoorkavu and Konni. In Ernakulam they feel they will finish a close second. In Manjeshwar, though the BJP may lose its vote share compared to 2016, the Left calculates that the saffron party could retain its second position.

“In Vattiyoorkavu, V K Prasanth may win with a margin of 4,000 votes. We have ensured that all Left votes were polled. The drop in voting percentage in this constituency would be primarily due to the indifference of a section of BJP voters towards the NDA candidate, who will come third,” said a CPM state committee member.

Similarly, the Left is confident of retaining Aroor and wresting the Konni seat. The BJP would be pushed to the third position in Konni, they feel. In Ernakulam, the dip in polling percentage will affect both the LDF and UDF. “However going by the major decrease in poll percentage, we expect it would be a close call this time. Eeven if we come second, it could be by a slender margin of only about 2 to 3 per cent,” said a top CPM leader.

Left leaders, however, admit that in Manjeshwar, the CPM candidate could finish third. “The BJP will lose a substantial vote share. However the anti-BJP sentiment would favour the UDF candidate here. The CPM will definitely improve its performance this time around, though we may still not be reach the second spot,” a leader said.

The Left camp is all charged up after Pala victory. But to actually save face, it needs to retain its sitting seat and win at least one more seat. The NDA also has high hopes of making it big at Manjeshwar, Konni and Vattiyoorkavu.