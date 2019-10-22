NSS sends legal notice to Meena for criticising ‘right distance’ policy

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In an apparent attempt to defend the attack from various quarters over its ‘right distance’ politics, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has taken on the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena for criticising the organisation’s decision. Alleging that Meena’s comments defamed the organisation, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair on Monday served a legal notice on the CEO demanding him to withdraw the statement and tender an apology in public or face legal action.

According to the legal notice, Nair stated, “Meena’s statement was totally unwarranted and unbecoming of a CEO, and a clear travesty of truth and defamatory on NSS.” It is the prerogative of NSS to take its own policy decisions for salvaging its aims and objectives, it said.

“The righteous stand now adopted by the society does not have any tinge of communal colour or content, but only its concern for society. It gives free will and power to its members to act according to their own volition. It is pertinent to submit that the position is no longer res integra that an appeal to cast a vote in a particular manner by itself will not attract the prohibition contemplated under the Representation of the People’s Act, 1951,” the notice stated. By sending a legal notice, NSS eyes to counter the attacks of the LDF and SNDP, which put it on the back foot in the run-up to the byelections.

Complaint against NSS: CEO directs probe

T’Puram: Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena on Monday directed the Thiruvananthapuram district collector and the state police chief to conduct a detailed probe into complaints of the Model Code of Conduct violation by Nair Service Society (NSS).The ruling LDF and an organisation, Samastha Nair Society, had petitioned the CEO saying NSS was seeking votes in Vattiyoorkavu on caste basis and that it amounted to violation of the poll code.