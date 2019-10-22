Home States Kerala

NSS sends legal notice to Meena for criticising ‘right distance’ policy

It is the prerogative of NSS to take its own policy decisions for salvaging its aims and objectives, it said. 

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In an apparent attempt to defend the attack from various quarters over its ‘right distance’ politics, the Nair Service Society (NSS) has taken on the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena for criticising the organisation’s decision. Alleging that Meena’s comments defamed the organisation, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair on Monday served a legal notice on the CEO demanding him to withdraw the statement and tender an apology in public or face legal action.

According to the legal notice, Nair stated, “Meena’s statement was totally unwarranted and unbecoming of a CEO, and a clear travesty of truth and defamatory on NSS.” It is the prerogative of NSS to take its own policy decisions for salvaging its aims and objectives, it said. 

“The righteous stand now adopted by the society does not have any tinge of communal colour or content, but only its concern for society. It gives free will and power to its members to act according to their own volition. It is pertinent to submit that the position is no longer res integra that an appeal to cast a vote in a particular manner by itself will not attract the prohibition contemplated under the Representation of the People’s Act, 1951,” the notice stated.  By sending a legal notice, NSS eyes to counter the attacks of the LDF and SNDP, which put it on the back foot in the run-up to the byelections. 

Complaint against NSS: CEO directs probe
T’Puram: Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena on Monday directed the Thiruvananthapuram district collector and the state police chief to conduct a detailed probe into complaints of the Model Code of Conduct violation by Nair Service Society (NSS).The ruling LDF and an organisation, Samastha Nair Society, had petitioned the CEO saying NSS was seeking votes in Vattiyoorkavu on caste basis and that it amounted to violation of the poll code.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nair Service Society NSS Teeka Ram Meena
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp