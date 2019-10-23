Home States Kerala

Abdullakutty appointed state BJP vice-president

Then he joined Congress and became the MLA from Kannur assembly constituency twice. Abdullakutty was expelled from the Congress, this time for praising Modi as a Gandhian.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: AP Abdullakutty, who joined the BJP recently after his stints with the CPM and the Congress, was appointed the party vice-president by BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai on Tuesday. He was expelled from the CPM after he praised Narendra Modi and his development initiatives in Gujarat. Then he joined Congress and became the MLA from Kannur assembly constituency twice. Abdullakutty was expelled from the Congress, this time for praising Modi as a Gandhian.

