Disappearance of German woman: Police clueless

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s been over three months since cops launched an investigation into the missing of a German woman tourist from Thiruvananthapuram. However, neither the state police nor the Interpol have managed to achieve a breakthrough in the case despite conducting searches across the country.

As per an Interpol yellow notice, Flensburg native Lisa Weise, 31, was last seen on March 10. However, the cops came to know of this after Lisa’s mother lodged a complaint with the German embassy in the last week of June, saying she hadn’t heard from Lisa.

Police are also clueless about the whereabouts of UK citizen Mohammed Ali, who had accompanied Lisa to Kerala, but left a few days after her disappearance. Said to be Lisa’s friend, Ali had accompanied her from Stockholm via Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram on March 7. “We are yet to get any clue regarding the case,” said ADGP Manoj Abraham.

The officials said they will be able to make a headway only if they manage to trace Ali who had left Kerala from the Cochin International Airport on March 15.

Though Interpol tried to trace Ali, who is suspected to be holed up in Sweden or Scotland, they are yet to get any leads. Intelligence agencies are also trying to collect details about Lisa from Nepal, considering the possibility that she may have reached Nepal via road and flown to another country.