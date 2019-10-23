Home States Kerala

Govt allots Rs 6.98 crore interim compensation for 38 Maradu flat owners

It also received some claim petitions supported by proper documents to prove that the amounts paid by the respective owners were more than what were shown in the sale deeds.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

An aerial view of Maradu  Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has sanctioned the release of an interim compensation of Rs 6.98 crore to 38 flat owners who were evicted from four apartment complexes in Maradu following a Supreme Court order for violating CRZ norms.

The Justice Balakrishnan Nair Committee appointed by the Supreme Court to ascertain the compensation for flat owners has recommended a payout of Rs 19.09 crore to 107 flat owners.

Though the state government had asked the flat owners to submit affidavits along with bank details, only 38 flat owners have done so.

As per the order issued by the finance department dated October 21, the undersecretary of Finance (Accounts) Department will take the steps to draw and transfer the amounts to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the Justice Balakrishnan Nair Committee received claim petitions from only 239 of the 325 flat owners. On Tuesday, the committee considered 34 claim petitions.

It also received some claim petitions supported by proper documents to prove that the amounts paid by the respective owners were more than what were shown in the sale deeds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flat compensation Kerala government
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall for Andhra Pradesh till October 25
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp