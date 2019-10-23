I have not intervened in KTU matters, says Jaleel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel said he never intervened in restructuring the examination process, including the preparation of question papers, of Kerala Technology University (KTU). He refuted the allegations of Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala saying that he never intervened in KTU’s internal affairs.

“I have not intervened in either administrative or academic affairs of KTU. I have only instructed to form a committee to address the complaints regarding the conduct of examinations. The order to constitute a committee was issued by the vice-chancellor. So I have never interfered in the power of universities,” Jaleel said.

Meanwhile, KSU district committee waved a black flag at him at LMS Junction when he was passing by in his official vehicle. However, the police removed the activists and took them into custody.