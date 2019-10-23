KSRTC ‘Minnal’ staffer behaved in abrasive manner, says techie

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A techie working in Bengaluru has lodged a complaint with the KSRTC alleging that the conductor of a ‘Minnal service’ bus pushed him off the bus and misbehaved with him when he boarded the bus at Muvattupuzha KSRTC bus depot on October 19.

According to Sameer Thekkethoppil from Kottayam, who travels to his native on weekends regularly, the conductor and driver of the bus behaved rudely with him.

“A friend who was going to Thodupuzha had dropped me at Muvattupuzha bus depot at around 4.30am on Saturday. Around 5am a Minnal bus from Sultan Bathery to Thiruvananthapuram reached the stand. It was clearly written on the board that the bus was going via Kottayam. When I approached the conductor he said the bus was going to Wayanad and asked me to get down. I went and checked the board again, and boarded the bus. However, the conductor shouted and pushed me off the bus,” said Sameer. Later, when the conductor went to the station master’s office, Sameer approached the driver asking whether the bus was going to Kottayam, but the driver did not respond.

When the conductor returned, he grew furious finding Sameer in the bus and pulled him out of the bus. Sameer went to the station master’s office and gave a written complaint. “Some 20 minutes later, an employee called me for withdraw the complaint. If I proceed with the complaint the conductor will lose his job. I refused to withdraw the complaint to ensure that no other passenger is subjected to such abuse,” Sameer told TNIE.