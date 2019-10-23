Home States Kerala

MGU orders probe into leak of documents

Confirming the move, a top varsity official said a formal decision on the probe was taken after due consultations.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With the back-to-back controversies over mark donation and disclosure of confidential exam details of students putting Mahatma Gandhi University in the dock, the university authorities have launched an inquiry into the leak of documents.

The university has ordered separate inquiries into the leak of documents in connection with the file adalat held at the university on February 22 and syndicate member R Pragash’s letter to the controller of examinations, seeking details of answer sheets, register numbers and corresponding false numbers (secret numbers) of 31 MCom students. The move, however, has been viewed as an attempt to silence whistleblowers.

While the inquiry into the syndicate member’s letter was ordered shortly before Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas left for a foreign trip on October 19, the other order was issued on Monday. In the absence of the vice-chancellor, exam department deputy registrar was assigned the task of investigating the leak of the letter.

The second order, issued in the absence of the vice-chancellor, has directed the joint registrar (administration) to submit an immediate report on the leak of file adalat documents. The order further stated that though Registrar Sabukuttan was entrusted with the task, he was excluded from the job taking into account his workload and huge responsibilities.

Confirming the move, a top varsity official said a formal decision on the probe was taken after due consultations. “The incidents need to be probed considering that most of the documents that were leaked pertained to the conduct of examinations and are marked confidential,” he said. Attributing the series of scams that hit the institution to a larger conspiracy targeting a few officials, he said the ultimate objective of the detractors was to ruin the morale of the university.

However, office-bearers of the right- wing employees’ organisation alleged the move was to put the employees, who stand against corruption and nepotism, under pressure. “The documents, which emerged in the public sphere have only helped bring out the inappropriate interventions made by the higher education minister and a few others having vested interests. By launching the probe, their attempt is to crack down on whistleblowers,” said an official.

Separate inquiries ordered
The university has ordered separate inquiries into the leak of documents in connection with the file adalat held at the university on February 22 and syndicate member R Pragash’s letter to the controller of examinations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahatma Gandhi University
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall for Andhra Pradesh till October 25
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp