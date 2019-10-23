Home States Kerala

Travel goals: 49-year-old Kerala woman discovers India on son’s motorbike

The mother-son duo have already covered more than 16,000km across 18 states in India, and also visited neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bhutan.

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 01:28 PM

Vrindha and Sabarish in Bhutan | Express

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: It is not everyday one comes across a 49-year-old woman and a mother of two going on a long-distance ride that takes several days on a motorcycle. And Kayamkulam-based Vrindha Mahesh, 49, has been travelling with her 23-year-old son Sabarish on a bike to discover India.

The mother-son duo has already covered more than 16,000km across 18 states in India, and also visited neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bhutan. They started the journey from Kayamkulam on September 1 and they are now in Telangana and will return to Kerala by the end of this month.

“The journey is an exciting one and a dream of my mother,” said Sabarish over phone from Puri in Odisha.
“I am an engineering graduate and I have a passion for bike riding. In the college days, I had visited many places in South India on my bike. Sometimes, it was with friends and, on other occasions, it was a solo ride. After narrating my experience about the journeys to my mother, she developed a passion to visit different states in the country on the motorcycle.”

“We had planned the trip for the past two years and we decided on it in August. Father Mahesh, an engineer working in Mumbai, gave his consent and we started the journey on September 1,” he said.
According to Vrindha, an owner of a fitness centre at Kayamkulam,“It was my ambition to visit various places in the country. But the circumstances did not allow me to do that in my younger ages. My son’s passion for bike riding rekindled the desire in me and we decided to travel across India on his bike. Husband Mahesh and elder son Vignesh supported us.”

They began their journey from Kayamkulam, visited Kanyakumari first. They covered Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Telangana and other states in India and Nepal and Bhutan.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp