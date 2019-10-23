Home States Kerala

Women's hopes get wings through sports

Giving her courage and guidance was Wings, a women’s organisation founded by N A Vinaya, assistant sub-inspector with the Thrissur Police Academy.

N A Vinaya (C) during a practice session of the Wings team

KOZHIKODE: Why should men have all the playgrounds? Women of at least three districts in the state are asking this question. And they have shown that they have equal rights to the grounds as men, even if amused men gawk when they are out on the field.

Among these women is Anitha, who is 50 years young and a homemaker from Thrissur. She, along with some girls in her neighbourhood, including schoolchildren, office-goers and quarry workers, used to play volleyball in a private land near her house at twilight, before being stopped by a group of men.
She, however, was in no mood to give up and resumed playing by converting her courtyard into a playground.

Giving her courage and guidance was Wings, a women’s organisation founded by N A Vinaya, assistant sub-inspector with the Thrissur Police Academy.

Women Integration and Growth Through Sport (Wings) was launched three years ago with an aim to claim the right of women over playgrounds.

“What sport gives you is pure happiness that can’t be  explained. It helps one beat the mental arrest and respond swiftly in moments of crisis,” said Wings state secretary Deepa P M.

Wings, most active in Thrissur, Malappuram and Kannur districts, boasts a membership of 1,000. It has been organising football and volleyball tournaments for women. N A Vinaya, the fiery cop who founded Wings, said the organisation has grown in stature. “Initially, players wore maxi. Churidar came later and now they wear jerseys. It’s the change we’ve been looking for,” said Vinaya.

Police Academy assistant sub-inspector said Wings has formed mixed teams “Mixed teams could lead to genuine friendship between the two genders,” she said. Volleyball is Wings’ preferred sport as it requires only a small area to set up a court.“The trophy for champion volleyball teams is given in memory of K Saraswathi Amma, the first feminist writer in Kerala,” added Vinaya. For her and Wings members, she is a heroine.

