Cabinet rank for Sudhakara Prasad

Advocate General the fifth person to get the rank other than the ministers in LDF Govt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet has decided to accord cabinet rank to Advocate General (AG) CP Sudhakara Prasad. The government was of the view that the post of AG, being a constitutional one, merits such a special status. The elevation does not incur any additional financial burden on the state exchequer, a source said.

The decision came in the wake of a recommendation to this effect by the Law Department. The AG handles cases for the government in the High Court and Supreme Court and also gives legal advice to the state. He also personally appears on behalf of the state in very important cases.

Sudhakara Prasad was appointed AG in 2016, soon after the Pinarayi Vijayan Government assumed charge. In addition to cabinet ministers, Prasad becomes the fifth person in the state to be accorded the special status. Administrative Reforms Commission chairperson V S Achuthanandan, Kerala State Welfare Corporation for Forward Communities chairperson R Balakrishna Pillai, government chief whip K Rajan and state government’s special representative in New Delhi A Sampath were conferred cabinet rank earlier.  

Rs 10-lakh aid to Apheel’s family

T’Puram: The cabinet has decided to award C10 lakh as compensation to the family of Apheel Johnson, who died after suffering serious head injuries when the iron ball from the hammer throw event hit him on the opening day of the state senior athletic meet in Pala on October 4. The compensation will be handed over to the family from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund. The police have registered a case against the organisers of the meet for serious lapse.

